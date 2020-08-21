Previous
Ripples in the Sand by onewing
Photo 2746

Ripples in the Sand

Another photo from my walk on the beach yesterday.

I love patterns in the sand and thought this shot would look quite nice in black and white.

I thought I would tag this for the abstract theme too because it does look kind of abstract.

It looks quite nice on black too.
Ethel ace
It is a beautiful capture whichever way you look at it.
August 21st, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
I love the patterns the ocean makes in the sand, Nature is very creative
August 21st, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful patterns. I can just about feel those ridges under my feet. I've not been on a beach in a while.
August 21st, 2020  
Dianne
Very nice. Made me think you’d been to the moon!
August 21st, 2020  
