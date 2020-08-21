Sign up
Photo 2746
Ripples in the Sand
Another photo from my walk on the beach yesterday.
I love patterns in the sand and thought this shot would look quite nice in black and white.
I thought I would tag this for the abstract theme too because it does look kind of abstract.
It looks quite nice on black too.
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Ethel
ace
It is a beautiful capture whichever way you look at it.
August 21st, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
I love the patterns the ocean makes in the sand, Nature is very creative
August 21st, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful patterns. I can just about feel those ridges under my feet. I've not been on a beach in a while.
August 21st, 2020
Dianne
Very nice. Made me think you’d been to the moon!
August 21st, 2020
