Stingray Holes by onewing
Photo 2747

Stingray Holes

Following on from yesterday's Ripples in the Sand photo
http://365project.org/onewing/365/2020-08-21

here is a close up of the large indentations in the sand, they are made by stingrays feeding.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNL4pldDsq4

The above YouTube link was filmed at Moreton Bay but you can see the explanation of how the holes are made.

You may be interested in this clip too

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWqjdjoikT0
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

