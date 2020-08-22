Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2747
Stingray Holes
Following on from yesterday's Ripples in the Sand photo
http://365project.org/onewing/365/2020-08-21
here is a close up of the large indentations in the sand, they are made by stingrays feeding.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNL4pldDsq4
The above YouTube link was filmed at Moreton Bay but you can see the explanation of how the holes are made.
You may be interested in this clip too
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWqjdjoikT0
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3161
photos
268
followers
136
following
752% complete
View this month »
2740
2741
2742
2743
2744
2745
2746
2747
