Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2749
Scribbly Gum
I haven't been doing the abstract theme this month, but when I saw scribbly gum trees on my walk a few days ago I thought I would take some pictures and post the tree bark as an abstract shot.
Scribbly gum trees are one of my favourite trees, the bark is always so interesting.
The zigzag tracks are tunnels made by the larvae of the scribbly gum moth
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3163
photos
269
followers
139
following
753% complete
View this month »
2742
2743
2744
2745
2746
2747
2748
2749
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
patterns
,
scribbly gum bark
,
abstractaug2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely! And interesting. Lots of stories amongst those scribbles.
August 24th, 2020
Clare Gadsby
ace
love the variety in thicknesses - wonderful
August 24th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
It's like nature's graffiti! What a wonderful thing. Never saw this before, I love it.
August 24th, 2020
Diana
ace
This is so amazing, I have not seen any here. those patterns are something else.
August 24th, 2020
eDorre Andresen
ace
Very cool!
August 24th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close