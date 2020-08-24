Previous
Scribbly Gum by onewing
Scribbly Gum

I haven't been doing the abstract theme this month, but when I saw scribbly gum trees on my walk a few days ago I thought I would take some pictures and post the tree bark as an abstract shot.

Scribbly gum trees are one of my favourite trees, the bark is always so interesting.

The zigzag tracks are tunnels made by the larvae of the scribbly gum moth
Babs

Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely! And interesting. Lots of stories amongst those scribbles.
August 24th, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
love the variety in thicknesses - wonderful
August 24th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
It's like nature's graffiti! What a wonderful thing. Never saw this before, I love it.
August 24th, 2020  
Diana ace
This is so amazing, I have not seen any here. those patterns are something else.
August 24th, 2020  
eDorre Andresen
Very cool!
Very cool!
August 24th, 2020  
