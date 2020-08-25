Previous
Bike Rack by onewing
Bike Rack

I quite liked the patterns the bike rack made on the concrete by the play park.

Not entirely abstract because you can see it is a bike rack but I am tagging it anyway.
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
@onewing
Kathy A ace
Nice geometric shadows
August 25th, 2020  
Diana ace
Fabulous shadows and shapes.
August 25th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
well if you got down on your belly you could have just the shadow without the rack .... 🤣🤔🤭
August 25th, 2020  
Lesley ace
Well spotted. It does make interesting shadows.
August 25th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Nice lines and patterns.
August 25th, 2020  
