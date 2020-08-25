Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2750
Bike Rack
I quite liked the patterns the bike rack made on the concrete by the play park.
Not entirely abstract because you can see it is a bike rack but I am tagging it anyway.
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3164
photos
269
followers
139
following
753% complete
View this month »
2743
2744
2745
2746
2747
2748
2749
2750
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
,
patterns
,
abstractaug2020
Kathy A
ace
Nice geometric shadows
August 25th, 2020
Diana
ace
Fabulous shadows and shapes.
August 25th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
well if you got down on your belly you could have just the shadow without the rack .... 🤣🤔🤭
August 25th, 2020
Lesley
ace
Well spotted. It does make interesting shadows.
August 25th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Nice lines and patterns.
August 25th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close