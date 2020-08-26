Previous
Abstract Patterns by onewing
Photo 2751

Abstract Patterns

I am a bit late posting today because a friend and I have been to the cinema to see the movie Made in Italy.

Our local cinema hasn't opened again yet since Covid, but the cinema at Raymond Terrace (about 40 km away) is up and running again so we decided to have a day out there. We saw the film then went for a light lunch and a cuppa and a bit of retail therapy in the shopping centre too. So had quite a nice day and good to be just that bit further away from home for a change too.

I couldn't decide which of these two photos of the table and benches by the waterfront I preferred as a patterns and abstract subject so I have posted both. Which do you prefer?

I was tending towards the black and white but I quite liked the colours too. Decisions, decisions.
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
753% complete

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Lucky you to get to go to the movies, it's one thing I reeeaaalllly miss! Nice images, great shape and lines. I think I prefer the b/w, but then I almost always prefer b/w!
August 26th, 2020  
