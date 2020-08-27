Previous
Learning to Kite Surf by onewing
Learning to Kite Surf

Thank goodness the weather has warmed up slightly today and the wind has dropped.

I took this photo at Birubi a few days ago when, although the sun was shining, it was still pretty chilly and incredibly windy.

I think this chap, who was having a kite surfing lesson, felt he had picked the wrong day to learn. He was having so much trouble trying to control the kite and it crashed into the sand quite a few times while I was watching.

Good job he wasn't out on the ocean though, in that wind he could have ended up in New Zealand.
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Babs

@onewing
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
Issi Bannerman ace
It looks like a good day for it! Nice capture.
August 27th, 2020  
