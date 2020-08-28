Previous
Beach Ball by onewing
Photo 2753

Beach Ball

I quite liked the shadows on the beach in this shot.

This was taken a couple of days ago when it was so windy. I suspect the ball blew too far away from the owners grasp and got left behind. The ball was in quite a bad way though, so no great loss.
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
@onewing


Loopy-Lou ace
Lovely beach shot
August 28th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
And after this lovely shadowed shot, Babs was off, running up the beach, kicking the ball and pretending to be a pro footballer.....
August 28th, 2020  
