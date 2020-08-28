Sign up
Photo 2753
Beach Ball
I quite liked the shadows on the beach in this shot.
This was taken a couple of days ago when it was so windy. I suspect the ball blew too far away from the owners grasp and got left behind. The ball was in quite a bad way though, so no great loss.
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Tags
ball
,
beach
,
shadows.
Loopy-Lou
ace
Lovely beach shot
August 28th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
And after this lovely shadowed shot, Babs was off, running up the beach, kicking the ball and pretending to be a pro footballer.....
August 28th, 2020
