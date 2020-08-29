Sign up
Photo 2754
Sunlight and Shadows
I love how the early evening sunlight creates long shadows and turns the white sand a delicate shade of pink as the sun sets.
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3168
photos
268
followers
142
following
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
Privacy
Public
Tags
sand
,
shadows
,
ripples
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely pink glow and delightful shadows.
August 29th, 2020
Ethel
ace
I get excited when I see light like this. The little plant would be overlooked by most. Her, it glows and the shadows are magic.
August 29th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Beautiful tones and patterns--lovely!
August 29th, 2020
julia
ace
Very cool shot.. good spotting..
August 29th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Cool shadows
August 29th, 2020
