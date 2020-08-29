Previous
Sunlight and Shadows by onewing
Photo 2754

Sunlight and Shadows

I love how the early evening sunlight creates long shadows and turns the white sand a delicate shade of pink as the sun sets.
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely pink glow and delightful shadows.
August 29th, 2020  
Ethel ace
I get excited when I see light like this. The little plant would be overlooked by most. Her, it glows and the shadows are magic.
August 29th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Beautiful tones and patterns--lovely!
August 29th, 2020  
julia ace
Very cool shot.. good spotting..
August 29th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Cool shadows
August 29th, 2020  
