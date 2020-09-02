Sign up
Photo 2758
Slinky Kaleidoscope
I had a play with yesterday's slinky and came up with a slinky kaleidoscope.
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3172
photos
268
followers
137
following
Tags
black and white
,
pattern
,
kaleidoscope
,
slinky
PhylM-S
ace
This came out great! Wonderful image and to use BnW is perfect!
September 2nd, 2020
CC Folk
ace
Very cool!
September 2nd, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Oooh it moves when you look at it! Optical illusion, no doubt, but very cool. Love it!
September 2nd, 2020
Kathy A
ace
This is very cool!
September 2nd, 2020
Marnie
ace
Clever one Babs. Messes with my eyes. Rone finally arrived today, book not man.
September 2nd, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, this is lovely!
September 2nd, 2020
