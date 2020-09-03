Sign up
Photo 2759
Double Slinky Kaleidoscope
Thanks for all your lovely comments and favs on yesterday's slinky kaleidoscope.
I had another play with the original slinky photo and flipped it upside down, added it to the first slinky shot and then turned the two slinkies into a kaleidoscope, this is the result.
I am quite pleased with this one too. I think the design is more intricate than the first.
Today is the third day of Spring and the temperature has been 27 degrees. Definitely warming up now.
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Tags
black and white
,
pattern
,
kaleidoscope
,
slinky
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Excellent results, super dynamic image!!
September 3rd, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Coolio as the kids around here say :) That is so effective.
September 3rd, 2020
julia
ace
This is amazing.. makes you cross eyed..
September 3rd, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
another superb edit!
September 3rd, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful slinky shot!
September 3rd, 2020
