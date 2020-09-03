Previous
Double Slinky Kaleidoscope by onewing
Double Slinky Kaleidoscope

Thanks for all your lovely comments and favs on yesterday's slinky kaleidoscope.

I had another play with the original slinky photo and flipped it upside down, added it to the first slinky shot and then turned the two slinkies into a kaleidoscope, this is the result.

I am quite pleased with this one too. I think the design is more intricate than the first.

Today is the third day of Spring and the temperature has been 27 degrees. Definitely warming up now.
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Excellent results, super dynamic image!!
September 3rd, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Coolio as the kids around here say :) That is so effective.
September 3rd, 2020  
julia ace
This is amazing.. makes you cross eyed..
September 3rd, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
another superb edit!
September 3rd, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful slinky shot!
September 3rd, 2020  
