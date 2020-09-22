Ignimbrite Rocks - Boat Harbour

Following on from yesterdays photo, we are still at Boat Harbour but now we have walked through bushland along the coastal paths to the headland.



The ignimbrite rocks in this area are 350 million years old.



Ignimbrite is a pumice-dominated pyroclastic flow deposit formed from the cooling of pyroclastic material ejected from an explosive volcanic eruption.



If you look to the horizon you will see the sand dunes at my favourite beach, Birubi, on the right of this picture. The dunes go from Birubi at Anna Bay all the way to Newcastle way off on the left of the horizon.