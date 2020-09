Photobombed

I am posting a bit early today because David has gone to his friends house to play at building the model railway and I am off to my friends house just for a catch up.



While we were walking through the bushland at Boat Harbour, between the beach and the rocky headland, I stopped to take a photo of this tunnel of trees. As the photo was taken into the sunlight I didn't notice until later that David was peeping back at me from the other end of the tunnel.