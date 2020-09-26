Previous
Next
When Worlds Collide by onewing
Photo 2782

When Worlds Collide

I've had a stressful 24 hours. Last night about midnight I had to ring an ambulance for David because he had terrible pains, suspected kidney stone or gall stone. He spent the night at our local polyclinic and was then transferred to the hospital in Newcastle early this morning to have an MRI. They have done various tests and I got a call this afternoon saying I could collect him. He is still in some pain but it isn't as bad as it was last night.

120 km round trip to Newcastle and back today and that is the furthest I have driven from home in the last 6 months.

I won't be catching up much over the next couple of days because I need to get some sleep. I only had 4 hours sleep last night.

I created this slinky image when I did the kaleidoscope one yesterday so it is good I had this in reserve.

Will catch up again soon.
26th September 2020 26th Sep 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
762% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Oh dear, I hope David is ok and that you get some sleep Babs.
September 26th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Oh Babs, so sorry to read this. Well done on all the driving and wishing David all the very best. I hope they worked out what the issue was and it can be easily sorted. Much love from us to you both.
Beautiful slinky kaleidoscope too! Hope you sleep well. xx
September 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise