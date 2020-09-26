When Worlds Collide

I've had a stressful 24 hours. Last night about midnight I had to ring an ambulance for David because he had terrible pains, suspected kidney stone or gall stone. He spent the night at our local polyclinic and was then transferred to the hospital in Newcastle early this morning to have an MRI. They have done various tests and I got a call this afternoon saying I could collect him. He is still in some pain but it isn't as bad as it was last night.



120 km round trip to Newcastle and back today and that is the furthest I have driven from home in the last 6 months.



I won't be catching up much over the next couple of days because I need to get some sleep. I only had 4 hours sleep last night.



I created this slinky image when I did the kaleidoscope one yesterday so it is good I had this in reserve.



Will catch up again soon.