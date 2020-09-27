Previous
Next
Corlette Beach by onewing
Photo 2783

Corlette Beach

Sorry I have been a bit absent and thanks for your best wishes for David.

Still don't know what the problem with David is. It isn't kidney or gall bladder stones though and now suspect a lower chest infection. He saw his GP this afternoon with the results from the hospital and has to have more blood tests and a contrast CT scan but first had to have a Covid test. The doc doesn't think it is Covid, but because they suspect a chest infection he has to have the test anyway. Won't know more for a few days yet. David still doesn't feel too good and he doesn't make a very patient patient.

Haven't had much time for photography over the last few days with trips to hospitals and medical centres etc, so this photo is from our walk last week at the beach just at the bottom of our street.

As you can see the clouds off in the distant at Nelson Bay are looking a bit black, but the rain held off until we got home. I will post more photos of this walk over the next couple of days.
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
762% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful photo. I hope David gets to the bottom of his health problems soon.
September 28th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
We could be in Bermuda here - what wonderful scenery to see. Hope David gets the proper results quickly.
September 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise