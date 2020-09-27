Corlette Beach

Sorry I have been a bit absent and thanks for your best wishes for David.



Still don't know what the problem with David is. It isn't kidney or gall bladder stones though and now suspect a lower chest infection. He saw his GP this afternoon with the results from the hospital and has to have more blood tests and a contrast CT scan but first had to have a Covid test. The doc doesn't think it is Covid, but because they suspect a chest infection he has to have the test anyway. Won't know more for a few days yet. David still doesn't feel too good and he doesn't make a very patient patient.



Haven't had much time for photography over the last few days with trips to hospitals and medical centres etc, so this photo is from our walk last week at the beach just at the bottom of our street.



As you can see the clouds off in the distant at Nelson Bay are looking a bit black, but the rain held off until we got home. I will post more photos of this walk over the next couple of days.