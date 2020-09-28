Corlette Point

Just trying to catch up with 365 after my missing couple of days.



Still don't know what the problem with David is. It isn't kidney or gall bladder stones though and now suspect a lower chest infection. He saw his GP this afternoon with the results from the hospital and has to have more blood tests and a contrast CT scan but first had to have a Covid test. The doc doesn't think it is Covid, but because they suspect a chest infection he has to have the test anyway. Won't know more for a few days yet. David still doesn't feel too good and he doesn't make a very patient patient, but hopefully if it is bacterial the antibiotics should kick in soon.



Here is another photo from our walk last week. The last photo was of our local beach and this is of the volcanic rocks at Corlette Point. We were lucky the tide was going out so managed to walk all the way around the point without getting wet feet.



Will try and catch up with your photos later this evening.