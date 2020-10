Spots

I've had a busy day today.



The weather is lovely so I did washing this morning, gardening this afternoon and now I have just had a play with the lens ball. Quite like the result. I was seeing spots before my eyes while creating this photo. ha ha It looks quite nice on black.



Next on the list is a cup of tea and then think about getting dinner ready.



I think I will have a quiet night tonight because we put the clocks forward for summertime yesterday and lost an hours sleep.