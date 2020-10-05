Previous
Stripes by onewing
Photo 2791

Stripes

Yesterday I posted a 'spot' photo with the lens ball and today is stripes. I didn't have much time to play yesterday at photography but at least I found some time to create the two photos.

Thanks for your lovely comments and favs on yesterday's shot and for putting it on the TP and the PP. I am a bit limited at replying to your comments at the moment because I prefer to check out your photos first.

Will catch up when I can.

David managed to sleep a bit better last night and the pain is easing. Hopefully the tablets are taking effect.
Babs

ace
@onewing
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
