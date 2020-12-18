Previous
Snowflake Slinky Globe by onewing
Snowflake Slinky Globe

Thanks for putting yesterday's Snowflake Slinky on the TP and the PP. I thought I would have a bit of a play with the slinky photos and turn them into a globe, hope you like the result.

This is probably the nearest we will ever get to snowflakes here in New South Wales in the middle of summer.
Babs

@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Diana
This looks very neat too.
December 18th, 2020  
Sharon Lee
very nicely put together
December 18th, 2020  
Kathy A
Very nice indeed
December 18th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman
It's lovely!
December 18th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Well done
December 18th, 2020  
