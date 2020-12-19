Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2866
Christmas Tree Kaleidoscope
I am very late posting tonight because we have been out for dinner with friends.
As we are now in the final countdown to Christmas I thought I would post some Christmas theme photos.
I have decided to go abstract this year and from now till Christmas day I will be posting kaleidoscope photos. Today's photo is a kaleidoscope of a Christmas tree.
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
9
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3280
photos
267
followers
123
following
785% complete
View this month »
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
abstract
,
kaleidoscope.
Lesley
ace
Excellent!
December 19th, 2020
Dione Giorgio
Well done. You surpassed yourself with this.
December 19th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Gorgeous Babs...
December 19th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
This is wonderful!
December 19th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh so clever - gorgeous Babs !
December 19th, 2020
KV
ace
Love the repetition.
December 19th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely festive effect.
December 19th, 2020
Kate
ace
Nicely done
December 19th, 2020
Annie D
ace
It would make a lovely star topper for the tree 😊
December 19th, 2020
