Christmas Tree Kaleidoscope by onewing
Christmas Tree Kaleidoscope

I am very late posting tonight because we have been out for dinner with friends.

As we are now in the final countdown to Christmas I thought I would post some Christmas theme photos.

I have decided to go abstract this year and from now till Christmas day I will be posting kaleidoscope photos. Today's photo is a kaleidoscope of a Christmas tree.
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
785% complete

Lesley ace
Excellent!
December 19th, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
Well done. You surpassed yourself with this.
December 19th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Gorgeous Babs...
December 19th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
This is wonderful!
December 19th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh so clever - gorgeous Babs !
December 19th, 2020  
KV ace
Love the repetition.
December 19th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely festive effect.
December 19th, 2020  
Kate ace
Nicely done
December 19th, 2020  
Annie D ace
It would make a lovely star topper for the tree 😊
December 19th, 2020  
