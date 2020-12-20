Sign up
Photo 2867
Parcels Kaleidoscope
As I said yesterday in the final run up to Christmas I am posting abstract kaleidoscope photos and todays abstract is of Christmas parcels.
Only 5 more sleeps till Christmas and I hope we can all stay safe.
There has been a Covid cluster on the northern beaches of Sydney in the last few days and they have gone in to mandatory lockdown.
We live 200 km north of Sydney so aren't in the red zone area and hopefully if nobody leaves the northern beaches to head up this way during Christmas we should stay safe.
Needless to say we will be keeping away from anywhere risky and will be spending a very quiet Christmas at home, as I suspect many of you will be doing too.
Diana
ace
This looks stunning, wonderful patterns and colours. I hope that all the Sydneysiders stay at home this Christmas and that you all stay safe.
December 20th, 2020
eDorre Andresen
ace
Love this!
December 20th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Another cool and festive shot. This latest cluster is a bit of a worry, I hope everyone is sensible and we beat it soon
December 20th, 2020
