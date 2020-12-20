Parcels Kaleidoscope

As I said yesterday in the final run up to Christmas I am posting abstract kaleidoscope photos and todays abstract is of Christmas parcels.



Only 5 more sleeps till Christmas and I hope we can all stay safe.



There has been a Covid cluster on the northern beaches of Sydney in the last few days and they have gone in to mandatory lockdown.



We live 200 km north of Sydney so aren't in the red zone area and hopefully if nobody leaves the northern beaches to head up this way during Christmas we should stay safe.



Needless to say we will be keeping away from anywhere risky and will be spending a very quiet Christmas at home, as I suspect many of you will be doing too.

