Previous
Next
Parcels Kaleidoscope by onewing
Photo 2867

Parcels Kaleidoscope

As I said yesterday in the final run up to Christmas I am posting abstract kaleidoscope photos and todays abstract is of Christmas parcels.

Only 5 more sleeps till Christmas and I hope we can all stay safe.

There has been a Covid cluster on the northern beaches of Sydney in the last few days and they have gone in to mandatory lockdown.

We live 200 km north of Sydney so aren't in the red zone area and hopefully if nobody leaves the northern beaches to head up this way during Christmas we should stay safe.

Needless to say we will be keeping away from anywhere risky and will be spending a very quiet Christmas at home, as I suspect many of you will be doing too.
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
785% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
This looks stunning, wonderful patterns and colours. I hope that all the Sydneysiders stay at home this Christmas and that you all stay safe.
December 20th, 2020  
eDorre Andresen ace
Love this!
December 20th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Another cool and festive shot. This latest cluster is a bit of a worry, I hope everyone is sensible and we beat it soon
December 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise