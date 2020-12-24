Sign up
Photo 2871
Red Lantern Kaleidoscope
Only one more sleep till Christmas Day. Hope you all have a lovely Christmas.
This is the last of my Christmas kaleidoscopes, I hope you have enjoyed them.
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Tags
christmas
,
pattern
,
lantern
,
kaleidoscope
,
abstract.
Diana
ace
Another fabulous one, they were all stunning Babs.
December 24th, 2020
Ethel
ace
Loved them all, Babs. Like you I was besotted with kaleidoscopes as a girl.
I wish you and David a Happy Christmas.
December 24th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
what I like about Kalydies.... is the total balance - colour and shape!
December 24th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Another beauty Babs
December 24th, 2020
sheri
So festive. Merry Christmas eve.
December 24th, 2020
eDorre Andresen
ace
What fun! I've really enjoyed this series! Thank you!
December 24th, 2020
I wish you and David a Happy Christmas.