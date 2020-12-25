Christmas 3D Ball

Happy Christmas everyone.



I have got a few minutes this afternoon to post this photo. Luckily I made it in Photoshop yesterday. The ball is made up of my kaleidoscope pictures and a couple more that I haven't posted too. You will recognise most of them.



We have been out in Newcastle with a friend for a picnic and not long got home. This evening Sharon, a friend of ours, is coming here for dinner as she would have been on her own. Jack another friend was supposed to be coming too but he decided to risk travelling to the Central Coast to stay with relatives of his. He should be safe as it is far enough away from Sydney not to be affected by the Covid cluster.



Hope you are all having a lovely Christmas Day.



