Picnic at Stockton

Yesterday we drove to Newcastle with a friend and after walking around town for a while taking photos, we had a picnic at Stockton.



As you can see the weather was lovely. We weren't too sure how it would turn out as it started raining on our journey, but by the time we arrived in Newcastle the sun was shining and it was a beautiful summers day.



We don't normally see Stockton sand dunes from this end, being more used to seeing them from my favourite beach at Birubi which is way off in the right of the picture on the horizon. (top picture)



The bottom picture is taken in the opposite direction and across the water you can see Nobby's lighthouse and headland.



When we returned home yesterday afternoon a friend of ours came for dinner, so all in all we had a lovely Christmas Day.



