Previous
Next
Picnic at Stockton by onewing
Photo 2873

Picnic at Stockton

Yesterday we drove to Newcastle with a friend and after walking around town for a while taking photos, we had a picnic at Stockton.

As you can see the weather was lovely. We weren't too sure how it would turn out as it started raining on our journey, but by the time we arrived in Newcastle the sun was shining and it was a beautiful summers day.

We don't normally see Stockton sand dunes from this end, being more used to seeing them from my favourite beach at Birubi which is way off in the right of the picture on the horizon. (top picture)

The bottom picture is taken in the opposite direction and across the water you can see Nobby's lighthouse and headland.

When we returned home yesterday afternoon a friend of ours came for dinner, so all in all we had a lovely Christmas Day.

Thanks for your lovely comments and favs on yesterday's Christmas 3D ball. I am slowly catching up after yesterdays festivities.
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
787% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
You sure had a lovely day up there, it was cloudy here all day
December 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise