Minus the Rain by onewing
Minus the Rain

A few days ago I posted a photo through the windscreen of my car after I got soaked during my walk along the waterfront.

http://365project.org/onewing/365/2021-01-13

Today here is the same photo minus the rain. It doesn't look quite as dramatic as the previous one does it.
19th January 2021

Babs

ace
Shutterbug ace
I’m glad to see the clear view, but I really like the effect of the windscreen.
January 19th, 2021  
