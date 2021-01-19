Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2897
Minus the Rain
A few days ago I posted a photo through the windscreen of my car after I got soaked during my walk along the waterfront.
http://365project.org/onewing/365/2021-01-13
Today here is the same photo minus the rain. It doesn't look quite as dramatic as the previous one does it.
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3311
photos
278
followers
141
following
793% complete
View this month »
2890
2891
2892
2893
2894
2895
2896
2897
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
I’m glad to see the clear view, but I really like the effect of the windscreen.
January 19th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close