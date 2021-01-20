Previous
Next
Twins by onewing
Photo 2898

Twins

I am a bit limited on time for photography at the moment because I have a few projects on the go. One project is tracing family history for a friend of mine. We traced her family about 8 years ago and now we are working on updates and her ex husbands side of the family.

I was looking through old photos a few days ago, as are many people during Covid times, and came across this photo taken at the Olive Tree market in Newcastle in 2019 BC (before Covid). Can any of us remember how we were able to wander around a market stall during normal times.

I feel as though these ladies should be singing 'I ain't got nobody' ha ha
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
793% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
This is such a great image. Their eyes! I love their “hats”, wraps, just terrific.
January 20th, 2021  
bruni ace
I was going to say the same and then I read Lou Ann's commen.t. love the colorful head wraps.
January 20th, 2021  
KWind ace
Intense eyes. I love your "BC" before covid comment!
January 20th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Ha! you are such great story teller. Great shot
January 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise