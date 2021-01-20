Twins

I am a bit limited on time for photography at the moment because I have a few projects on the go. One project is tracing family history for a friend of mine. We traced her family about 8 years ago and now we are working on updates and her ex husbands side of the family.



I was looking through old photos a few days ago, as are many people during Covid times, and came across this photo taken at the Olive Tree market in Newcastle in 2019 BC (before Covid). Can any of us remember how we were able to wander around a market stall during normal times.



I feel as though these ladies should be singing 'I ain't got nobody' ha ha