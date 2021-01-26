Previous
Fishing by onewing
Photo 2904

Fishing

I am late posting tonight, it has been so hot here today and I went out for my evening walk just before sunset hoping it was going to be cooler.

The temperature has dropped to about 28 degrees c and tomorrow promises to be cooler after five days of high temperatures in the high 30s.

Tonight I had a walk at Soldiers Point and the houses on the right are the waterfront properties.

The building you see in the distance at the end of the beach is the marina building that houses two restaurants, the offices of the marina staff and a beauty salon.

As you can see I am staying away from the crowded tourist beaches at the moment and luckily we still have some areas like this one that not too many people know about and are out of the tourist areas.
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Kathy A ace
Lovely light Babs. It was 42C here today, looking forward to a predicted 26C tomorrow
January 26th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Sounds pretty toasty in Australia right now! @kjarn 42ºC?? oh my.......
Beautiful light in this shot. Hope you get a cooler day tomorrow.
January 26th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
@casablanca today was day five over 35C, desperately looking forward to the predicted cool change coming through tonight
January 26th, 2021  
Peter ace
You lucky lucky lady what a beautiful area to take an evening stroll, lovely image Babs:)
January 26th, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
Beautiful beach scene....
January 26th, 2021  
Dione Giorgio
Very nice beach shot and scene. Difficult times need difficult decisions. One of them is surely to keep away from others but there are many foolish, or selfish, people who just couldn't care.
January 26th, 2021  
