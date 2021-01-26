Fishing

I am late posting tonight, it has been so hot here today and I went out for my evening walk just before sunset hoping it was going to be cooler.



The temperature has dropped to about 28 degrees c and tomorrow promises to be cooler after five days of high temperatures in the high 30s.



Tonight I had a walk at Soldiers Point and the houses on the right are the waterfront properties.



The building you see in the distance at the end of the beach is the marina building that houses two restaurants, the offices of the marina staff and a beauty salon.



As you can see I am staying away from the crowded tourist beaches at the moment and luckily we still have some areas like this one that not too many people know about and are out of the tourist areas.

