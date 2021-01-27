Previous
Lilac Rose by onewing
Photo 2905

Lilac Rose

As you know I don't post photos of flowers very often, but today I wanted to post this photo for my pal Jo. Jo is the person I have been doing the family history research for recently. She loves roses and lilac so this is to let her know my thoughts are with her at the moment.

Her son Shaun is having surgery today to have a brain tumour removed. It has been a traumatic few months because the surgery has been put back time and time again due to Covid. They were told surgery would be in October and then rescheduled for November, delayed again and told it would be before Christmas but that date didn't happen either So finally today is the day. My thoughts are with her and Shaun and I hope all goes well.
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
795% complete

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that is the most stunning rose shot ever. I hope the surgery is successful, please let us know
January 27th, 2021  
Taffy ace
I love how you've filled the frame with this. It's beautiful!
January 27th, 2021  
Bill
What a beautiful flower. Good choice to only show the subject.
January 27th, 2021  
Amy Shaylor
Lovely photo. My thoughts are with your friend. I hope the surgery goes well.
January 27th, 2021  
