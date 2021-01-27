Lilac Rose

As you know I don't post photos of flowers very often, but today I wanted to post this photo for my pal Jo. Jo is the person I have been doing the family history research for recently. She loves roses and lilac so this is to let her know my thoughts are with her at the moment.



Her son Shaun is having surgery today to have a brain tumour removed. It has been a traumatic few months because the surgery has been put back time and time again due to Covid. They were told surgery would be in October and then rescheduled for November, delayed again and told it would be before Christmas but that date didn't happen either So finally today is the day. My thoughts are with her and Shaun and I hope all goes well.

