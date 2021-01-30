Sign up
Photo 2908
3D Flower Ball
I have had a lazy day at home today because we are out tomorrow in Newcastle. Theatre in the afternoon and out for dinner in the evening.
I had a play today with one of Gavin Hoey's tutorials again, creating this 3D ball from flowers in our garden.
I am hearing thunder in the distance at the moment so will have to turn the main computer off until the storm has passed.
Will catch up with your photos on my tablet
30th January 2021
30th Jan 21
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3322
photos
277
followers
142
following
eDorre Andresen
ace
So beautiful and cheery!
January 30th, 2021
Kat
Very pretty love it :)
January 30th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful with the added touch of the reflection.
January 30th, 2021
