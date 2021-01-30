3D Flower Ball

I have had a lazy day at home today because we are out tomorrow in Newcastle. Theatre in the afternoon and out for dinner in the evening.



I had a play today with one of Gavin Hoey's tutorials again, creating this 3D ball from flowers in our garden.



I am hearing thunder in the distance at the moment so will have to turn the main computer off until the storm has passed.



Will catch up with your photos on my tablet



