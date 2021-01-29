The Eagle Has Landed

Yesterday I collected my pal Sharon from the airport as she returned from a week in Melbourne. It has been the first time she was able to visit her family since lockdown in almost a year as the State borders have been closed until a couple of weeks ago. She had a lovely week visiting her sons and grandchildren but as you can see has returned to rain.



I had the idea of taking her photo as she alighted the plane. I sent her a text just before she left Melbourne to let her know it was bucketing down with rain here and she was well prepared. Don't know if you can spot her but she is half way up the steps with the umbrella. I had to chuckle because you can't actually see her face, but I took the photo anyway.



We had a lovely meal out before dropping her off at home.