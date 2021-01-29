Previous
Next
The Eagle Has Landed by onewing
Photo 2907

The Eagle Has Landed

Yesterday I collected my pal Sharon from the airport as she returned from a week in Melbourne. It has been the first time she was able to visit her family since lockdown in almost a year as the State borders have been closed until a couple of weeks ago. She had a lovely week visiting her sons and grandchildren but as you can see has returned to rain.

I had the idea of taking her photo as she alighted the plane. I sent her a text just before she left Melbourne to let her know it was bucketing down with rain here and she was well prepared. Don't know if you can spot her but she is half way up the steps with the umbrella. I had to chuckle because you can't actually see her face, but I took the photo anyway.

We had a lovely meal out before dropping her off at home.
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
796% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
She would have been so pleased to see her family. Nice that you took her out for a meal too.
January 29th, 2021  
julia ace
Bit tough when she was unable to see family when they live in the same country.. Nice she had a friendly welcome home,,
January 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise