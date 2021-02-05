Sign up
Photo 2914
Lightning Tree
The saying goes that lightning doesn't strike twice, but this tree seems to have been hit by lightning on numerous occasions by the look of it.
There is something so beautiful about dead trees they look like giant sculptures
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Junko Y
ace
He's directing traffic -- are there cows lost in these fields?
February 5th, 2021
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and rural scene.
February 5th, 2021
Annie D
ace
I love dead trees on the landscape
February 5th, 2021
