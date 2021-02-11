Grandad's Watch

This one is definitely a treasure, it is my Grandad's fob pocket watch. I just love the craftmanship. It is a pity the inside of the watch isn't more prominent because I think it is beautiful.



This watch is one of my prized possessions. Not that it is valuable, but just because of sentimental value.



The engraving on the watch says J L Bourgeous, Paris, 1688. J L Bourgeous was a French watchmaker.



I would have loved to have been able to ask Grandad where he got the watch from but he died when I was 5 years old.



I found the watch in a drawer when my sister and I were clearing Mum's house after she died in 1994.



The watch wasn't working so I took it to a jewellers shop and the watchmaker said he would be glad to work on it for me. He also said he wouldn't charge me if he couldn't fix it because he was just thrilled to work on a watch so old.



Luckily for me he was able to fix it, he also made a new key to wind it up because the original one was lost long ago and the watch is still going strong.



I might add that the watchmaker also wanted to buy it from me, but I wasn't going to let this go was I.



As far as I am aware Grandad never went to Paris and certainly wasn't around in 1688. I often wonder how he came to own it. Was it passed down through the family? I have no idea. Sadly there is nobody left in the family now who I could ask how Grandad acquired it.