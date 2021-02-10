Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2919
Tea Tins - Trinket, Treasure or Trash
Not sure which category these tins would come under but I have quite a collection of old tins. I especially love old tea tins and here are a couple of them.
Are they treasures, trinkets or trash? I suppose once the tea has been used the tins should become trash but I just keep them.
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
3
1
Tags
tea
,
tins
,
for2021
Kathy A
ace
These are interesting, I think I would keep them too and I think they are treasures
February 10th, 2021
PhylM-S
ace
I'm running with treasure! These are so cool.
February 10th, 2021
Lynda McG
ace
Treasures for sure - how nice!
February 10th, 2021
