Previous
Next
Tea Tins - Trinket, Treasure or Trash by onewing
Photo 2919

Tea Tins - Trinket, Treasure or Trash

Not sure which category these tins would come under but I have quite a collection of old tins. I especially love old tea tins and here are a couple of them.

Are they treasures, trinkets or trash? I suppose once the tea has been used the tins should become trash but I just keep them.
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
799% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
These are interesting, I think I would keep them too and I think they are treasures
February 10th, 2021  
PhylM-S ace
I'm running with treasure! These are so cool.
February 10th, 2021  
Lynda McG ace
Treasures for sure - how nice!
February 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise