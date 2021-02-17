Me - Age 6

Day 3 of the FoR portrait challenge and here I am at primary school.



Mum always put a ribbon in my hair but as I was a bit of a tomboy at school the bow had drooped slightly by the time the school photographer came.



I remember this day well because during afternoon playtime, after the photographer had been and gone, I put my head through the school railings and got stuck. The fire brigade had to be called and had to bend the railings and to get me out.



For the rest of my time at the school classmates remarked that the bent railings were when Barbara got her head stuck. That was my claim to fame at primary school.



