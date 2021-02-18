Me - Age 8

I am late posting today because we have been out for the day to the Central Coast. It is the furthest I have been from home in over a year.



A lovely but long day. Nelson Bay to Patonga and then on a Hawkesbury river cruise to Bobbin Head. It was so nice to be able to go further afield. I think it was about a 340 km round trip so I will be in bed early tonight.



Day 4 of the FoR portrait challenge and this is me age 8.



The cardigan I am wearing nearly caused a serious drama in our house when I bought it.



We had moved from Yorkshire to Lancashire a few years prior after my Dad died and Mum who had previously been a nurse, was now owner of a grocery shop. She bought the shop so she could still earn a living and have my sister and I at home. (the house was at the back of the shop). Nursing meant that I had to be looked after by one of my Nanna's and Anita was looked after by my other Nanna while Mum was nursing.



Because the shop was open long hours Mum asked my sister to take me to the city to buy a cardigan for me, she gave her a five pound note and off we went. Five pounds was a lot of money in 1954. (I think it is equivalent to about around one hundred and forty pounds or AU$250 today).



The trolley bus trip cost twopence from our house to the city, so you have an idea of how much five pounds was.



Anita took me to one of the most expensive department stores in the city and bought me this cardigan. The cost was 4 pounds 19 shillings and 11 pence, so when we got home and she gave Mum the one penny change, I thought Mum was going to blow a gasket, but I still got to keep the cardigan and I loved it. No wonder Mum was pretty upset though.



Needless to say my sister was never sent out to buy me anything again. ha ha