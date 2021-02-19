Me - Age 9

Day 5 of the FoR portrait challenge. Still got the bow but minus the cardigan for this photo. ha ha



I seem to remember the school photographer came twice a year, once just before Christmas and the other time in summer. It must have been a lucrative business for them. Not only did we have individual photos taken we also had class photos too.



I loved the necklace I was wearing. My friend bought it me for my birthday.



Sorry I have been absent but after our day out at the Central Coast yesterday I was shattered when we got home and went to bed early. Will catch up with your photos this evening.