Previous
Next
Me - Age 9 by onewing
Photo 2928

Me - Age 9

Day 5 of the FoR portrait challenge. Still got the bow but minus the cardigan for this photo. ha ha

I seem to remember the school photographer came twice a year, once just before Christmas and the other time in summer. It must have been a lucrative business for them. Not only did we have individual photos taken we also had class photos too.

I loved the necklace I was wearing. My friend bought it me for my birthday.

Sorry I have been absent but after our day out at the Central Coast yesterday I was shattered when we got home and went to bed early. Will catch up with your photos this evening.
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
802% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Such a pretty girl. You are growing up beautifully!
February 19th, 2021  
Lynda McG ace
Awww, must be nice reminiscing! Special memories
February 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise