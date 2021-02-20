Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2929
Me - Age 11
Day 6 of the FoR portrait challenge. The ribbon has gone now but there is still a story to this photo.
During the late 1950s permed hair was all the rage and as my baby curls were rapidly disappearing Mum decided to send me to the hairdresser to have my hair permed.
I thought I was just going to have my hair cut but when I returned home with my hair looking like a ball of frizz I cried and cried. I hated it.
I washed and washed my hair to try and wash out the curls and this school photo shows the remains of the perm.
I reckon I still need therapy after looking at this photo again. ha ha. Luckily Mum never permed my hair again.
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3343
photos
279
followers
148
following
802% complete
View this month »
Tags
black and white
,
portrait.
,
for2021
eDorre Andresen
ace
Nice portrait. Just a hint of a smile now. Thanks for the perm story.
February 20th, 2021
Carolinesdreams
ace
Funnily, when I was16 in the early 80s my mum was so upset when I went and had my straight straight hair permed. Admittedly it did look rather silly as it grew out. I think yours looks lovely here, and you’re such a lovely looking girl. Great to look back on a lifetime this way.
February 20th, 2021
Diana
ace
Growing up into a beautiful young lady Babs.
February 20th, 2021
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
LOL, the trials of childhood! A good looking kid you were, loving that hint of a smile (smirk?!)
February 20th, 2021
Brennie B
Great photo..yes love that slight smile.wonder what you were thinking
February 20th, 2021
