Me - Age 11

Day 6 of the FoR portrait challenge. The ribbon has gone now but there is still a story to this photo.



During the late 1950s permed hair was all the rage and as my baby curls were rapidly disappearing Mum decided to send me to the hairdresser to have my hair permed.



I thought I was just going to have my hair cut but when I returned home with my hair looking like a ball of frizz I cried and cried. I hated it.



I washed and washed my hair to try and wash out the curls and this school photo shows the remains of the perm.



I reckon I still need therapy after looking at this photo again. ha ha. Luckily Mum never permed my hair again.