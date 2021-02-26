Previous
Next
Apartment Block by onewing
Photo 2935

Apartment Block

Only a couple more days of the FoR challenge and I can't believe I have stuck with it for so long.

I quite liked the patterns of this apartment block as walked through one of the laneways in town.
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
804% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Nice shot
February 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise