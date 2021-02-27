Home Made Shed

As I walk along the waterfront I rarely see any of the original fishing shacks that were here years ago before this area became popular.



The shacks have been knocked down and replaced by huge waterfront properties now, but occasionally you can come across one of the fishing shacks still standing proud.



This shed is at the back of one of the fishing shacks and I thought the textures and patterns of the walls of the shed made an interesting abstract photo. I love how the corrugated iron panel has a handle on it, but serves no purpose at all other than just being part of the wall and the I love the wooden panels on the right of the picture.



I do wonder how long this little fishing shack and shed will remain and what price the land will be sold for before the shack is finally bulldozed to make way for yet another huge waterfront property and the history of this area will be gone forever.



