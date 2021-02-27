Previous
Home Made Shed by onewing
As I walk along the waterfront I rarely see any of the original fishing shacks that were here years ago before this area became popular.

The shacks have been knocked down and replaced by huge waterfront properties now, but occasionally you can come across one of the fishing shacks still standing proud.

This shed is at the back of one of the fishing shacks and I thought the textures and patterns of the walls of the shed made an interesting abstract photo. I love how the corrugated iron panel has a handle on it, but serves no purpose at all other than just being part of the wall and the I love the wooden panels on the right of the picture.

I do wonder how long this little fishing shack and shed will remain and what price the land will be sold for before the shack is finally bulldozed to make way for yet another huge waterfront property and the history of this area will be gone forever.

27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

Maggiemae ace
..and me seeing faces everywhere - there is a one' eyed dog with a bee on its nose here! Handles abstract so well
February 27th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Great lines, patterns and textures
February 27th, 2021  
