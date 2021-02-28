Previous
Next
Tree Nymph by onewing
Photo 2937

Tree Nymph

I started this last week of the Flash of Red challenge with a photo of tree bark so I had to end with one too. Can you see the tree nymph in the bark of this tree. I think she looks quite beautiful.

I can't believe I have completed a whole month of this challenge, yay!
28th February 2021 28th Feb 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
804% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Congrats on completing your challenge. This is a great capture to end your series.
February 28th, 2021  
CristinaL ace
Congratulations! I do see your tree nymph. Great image to end your series.
February 28th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
I don't trust her, her eyes are too far apart
February 28th, 2021  
Lois ace
You’re finished! Congrats! I think the lips complete the face nicely!
February 28th, 2021  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture with great patterns and textures.
February 28th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Oh yes, nice spotting.
February 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise