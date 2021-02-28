Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2937
Tree Nymph
I started this last week of the Flash of Red challenge with a photo of tree bark so I had to end with one too. Can you see the tree nymph in the bark of this tree. I think she looks quite beautiful.
I can't believe I have completed a whole month of this challenge, yay!
28th February 2021
28th Feb 21
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Tags
tree
,
black and white
,
bark
,
patterns
,
for2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Congrats on completing your challenge. This is a great capture to end your series.
February 28th, 2021
CristinaL
ace
Congratulations! I do see your tree nymph. Great image to end your series.
February 28th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
I don't trust her, her eyes are too far apart
February 28th, 2021
Lois
ace
You’re finished! Congrats! I think the lips complete the face nicely!
February 28th, 2021
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture with great patterns and textures.
February 28th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Oh yes, nice spotting.
February 28th, 2021
