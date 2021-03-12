Previous
Cottage Point by onewing
Photo 2949

Cottage Point

I have been absent for a few days and I am just filling in the gaps, so no need to comment.

At the moment I am posting photos taken in February while I was doing the FoR challenge.

The photos in this series are of our day out to Patonga where we took the Hawkesbury River boat to Bobbin Head and back again.

Cottage Point is on one of the suburbs along the way.
Maggiemae ace
All those million dollar properties - great to see - not to live in, though!
March 14th, 2021  
Babs ace
@maggiemae Indeed, million dollar properties and a boat in the mix as well. The essential way to travel from Cottage Point. Not for me either.
March 14th, 2021  
