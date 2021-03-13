Hawkesbury River Boat

I have been absent for a few days and I am just filling in the gaps, so no need to comment.



At the moment I am posting photos taken in February while I was doing the FoR challenge.



The photos in this series are of our day out to Patonga where we took the Hawkesbury River boat to Bobbin Head and back again.



This is a photo of the riverboat when we arrived at Bobbin Head.



Most of the people on the trip just sat inside on the lower deck but David, myself and Sharon and Chris (friends of ours) were on the top deck for the journey taking photos along the way.



Even though it drizzled with rain and was rather misty along the trip we didn't get wet because there is a covered roof on the boat. Why some people just sat inside and saw nothing for the whole journey I have no idea. What was the point of their trip I wonder.





