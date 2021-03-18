Previous
Patonga Beach by onewing
Photo 2955

Patonga Beach

This is the last of my Patonga to Bobbin Head photos. Hope you have enjoyed them.

As you can see by the time we got back to Patonga the weather had improved. Totally different to the weather here in Nelson Bay today. We have had terrific thunder storms, one after another, since about 3 am and our gutters are overflowing. Our patio area on one side of our house is flooded and we have had 226 mm rain in the last 12 hours according to our rain gauge. Apparently there is more to come too, so I think we need to start building the ark.

We are on high ground so goodness knows how people who live on low ground are coping.

I have only switched my computer on briefly to post today's photo due to the storms but I will check out your photos later today on my tablet.

Inviting shot!
March 18th, 2021  
