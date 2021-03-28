Sharon's Trinket Collection

We have been out all day today with friends of ours Sharon and Jack, first to an open day at Tanilba House and the on to Lemon Tree Passage for lunch.



It has been hotter today (31 degrees c) now it is autumn than it was all summer. At least the sunshine will dry up the recent flood waters.



When I was doing the Flash of Red challenge one of the weeks subjects was trinkets and I am not really a trinket person so Sharon let me take photos of some of her trinkets and here they are. I didn't use them in my project because when I looked again the subject became trinkets, treasures and trash so I used some of my own treasures for the theme. I didn't want to waste the photos taken at Sharon's though so here they are in a collage.