Adamstown Old Mining Cottages by onewing
Adamstown Old Mining Cottages

While we were in Newcastle recently with a specialist appointment for David I was unable to go in the specialist rooms due to Covid restrictions, so I wandered down the road at Adamstown taking photos and found quite a few of the old mining cottages. The cottages date back to the mid 1800s and although there are no mines in Newcastle these days, the cottages are still standing, they have been renovated and have become quite popular and also expensive to buy. You can pay around $600,000 for a two bedroom cottage in this suburb.

I may be a bit absent on commenting on 365 this week because I have a few medical appointments. I will catch up as often as I can.

29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
Valerie Chesney ace
such charming & well kept homes...They make a great collage.
March 29th, 2021  
eDorre Andresen ace
Neat collage! Thanks for the info!
March 29th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great collage
March 29th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
A lovely selection of beautiful cottages.
March 29th, 2021  
Diana ace
Beautiful selection of these lovely homes.
March 29th, 2021  
