Adamstown Old Mining Cottages

While we were in Newcastle recently with a specialist appointment for David I was unable to go in the specialist rooms due to Covid restrictions, so I wandered down the road at Adamstown taking photos and found quite a few of the old mining cottages. The cottages date back to the mid 1800s and although there are no mines in Newcastle these days, the cottages are still standing, they have been renovated and have become quite popular and also expensive to buy. You can pay around $600,000 for a two bedroom cottage in this suburb.



I may be a bit absent on commenting on 365 this week because I have a few medical appointments. I will catch up as often as I can.



