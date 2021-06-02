Sharon's Birthday

Last night we were out with a group of friends to celebrate Sharon's birthday. Here she is just about to blow out the candles on her birthday cake. Also in the picture is Jack another friend of ours.



Sharon and Jack both live alone and like us don't have any family nearby so all the way through lockdown we all kept an eye on each other. We had a lovely evening with nice friends, good food and conversation, who could ask for more.



This afternoon I drove Sharon and Jack to Oakvale Farm. It has been a beautiful day, sunshine and a pleasant 20 degrees c, not bad for the second day of winter.



Neither Sharon or Jack had been to Oakvale Farm before and as we all had $25 vouchers courtesy of our NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian we had a pleasant afternoon courtesy of the NSW Government. The cost of entry to Oakvale Farm is $25.50 so for 50 cents we have had a lovely day out.



I will post some of the photos taken today when I have chance to process them.



I have only just got home, so right now I need a nice cup of tea and a bit of a sit down before I have to start getting dinner ready.