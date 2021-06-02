Previous
Next
Sharon's Birthday by onewing
Photo 3031

Sharon's Birthday

Last night we were out with a group of friends to celebrate Sharon's birthday. Here she is just about to blow out the candles on her birthday cake. Also in the picture is Jack another friend of ours.

Sharon and Jack both live alone and like us don't have any family nearby so all the way through lockdown we all kept an eye on each other. We had a lovely evening with nice friends, good food and conversation, who could ask for more.

This afternoon I drove Sharon and Jack to Oakvale Farm. It has been a beautiful day, sunshine and a pleasant 20 degrees c, not bad for the second day of winter.

Neither Sharon or Jack had been to Oakvale Farm before and as we all had $25 vouchers courtesy of our NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian we had a pleasant afternoon courtesy of the NSW Government. The cost of entry to Oakvale Farm is $25.50 so for 50 cents we have had a lovely day out.

I will post some of the photos taken today when I have chance to process them.

I have only just got home, so right now I need a nice cup of tea and a bit of a sit down before I have to start getting dinner ready.
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
830% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
What a great looking cake .. Happy birthday Sharon..
June 2nd, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Nice looking cake. Happy birthday Sharon
June 2nd, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Happy Birthday Sharon , Love all the nutty sides of the cake !
June 2nd, 2021  
Dione Giorgio
Happy birthday to Sharon. She is very young having ten candles only, hahaha. Joking apart, she looks happy to have you all as friends. Glad you had a pleasant afternoon together.
June 2nd, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Fantastic cake and a lovely moment to capture
June 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise