Photo 3033
Oakvale Farm Collage
This week I will be posting photos of some of the animals I saw at Oakvale Farm when Sharon, Jack and I visited there on Wednesday.
Thanks for your comments and favs for yesterday's ostrich with attitude. He was quite a character.
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
2
2
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3448
photos
284
followers
130
following
Mrs. Laloggie
ace
Wonderful collection. I think my favorite is the fluffy chicken on the bottom left.
June 4th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
Great collection of captures. I love them all - maybe the white goat could be a fav though?!
June 4th, 2021
