Previous
Next
Oakvale Farm Collage by onewing
Photo 3033

Oakvale Farm Collage

This week I will be posting photos of some of the animals I saw at Oakvale Farm when Sharon, Jack and I visited there on Wednesday.

Thanks for your comments and favs for yesterday's ostrich with attitude. He was quite a character.
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
830% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mrs. Laloggie ace
Wonderful collection. I think my favorite is the fluffy chicken on the bottom left.
June 4th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Great collection of captures. I love them all - maybe the white goat could be a fav though?!
June 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise