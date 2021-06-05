Previous
Next
Australian Animals by onewing
Photo 3034

Australian Animals

This week I am posting photos taken at Oakvale on Wednesday and today's posting is of Australian animals.

The top left photo of the kangaroo is being fed by Jack who bought a $2 bag of food to feed the animals.

You can see the koala has just been fed and he is tucking into his lunch.

Sorry the bottom left photo of the dingo has a blurred bit across it but it was taken with a lot of zoom through a wire mesh fence and the lines you can see are the fence.

The bottom right photo is of a Tasmanian devil photo and she is a rather bashful little girl of about 2 years old.
5th June 2021 5th Jun 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
831% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre Andresen ace
What a neat collage!
June 5th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
I think I can get these guys right, having mixed up a croc with an alligator! Roo, koala, dingo and Tasmanian Devil. Those eyes are a tad scary......and I know they have a temper and teeth to match! Lovely collage, made me smile.
June 5th, 2021  
Babs ace
@casablanca Yes you are right, top marks for todays photo identification.

Easy to mix up a croc with an alligator in yesterday's photo when you can't really see the size and also it being half under the water.

I was in the middle of posting this photo and doing the write up with it when I accidently hit the enter button before I had finished so I had to go back in and edit it to finish the write up.

You were quick off the mark and posted your reply before I had finished.

They don't call you quick draw McGraw for nothing do they, ha ha

You are up early too it must only be about 6.45 am in the UK at the moment. Hope you are sleeping okay now.
June 5th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
@onewing Ah, that explains it! Thought you were leaving us to guess today! Still not sleeping yet. I get to sleep but after about an hour, I wake up and then its on and off all night. Got up around 6 and am going to head out to Sainsbugs for the weekend food shop before anyone else is there. May as well! Quick Draw McSleepyGraw! :)
June 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise