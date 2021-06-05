Australian Animals

This week I am posting photos taken at Oakvale on Wednesday and today's posting is of Australian animals.



The top left photo of the kangaroo is being fed by Jack who bought a $2 bag of food to feed the animals.



You can see the koala has just been fed and he is tucking into his lunch.



Sorry the bottom left photo of the dingo has a blurred bit across it but it was taken with a lot of zoom through a wire mesh fence and the lines you can see are the fence.



The bottom right photo is of a Tasmanian devil photo and she is a rather bashful little girl of about 2 years old.