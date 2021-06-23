Sand Tree

Had quite a busy day today. David will be in hospital for day surgery next Wednesday and the phone has rung none stop today with pre op phone calls etc. Hopefully surgery will go ahead but because of his stroke they aren't too keen on stopping his blood thinners for 2 days beforehand.



As I said yesterday I will be posting photos of trees for the next few days and I just love how the run off in the sand creates a tree pattern.





