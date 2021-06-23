Previous
Sand Tree by onewing
Photo 3052

Sand Tree

Had quite a busy day today. David will be in hospital for day surgery next Wednesday and the phone has rung none stop today with pre op phone calls etc. Hopefully surgery will go ahead but because of his stroke they aren't too keen on stopping his blood thinners for 2 days beforehand.

As I said yesterday I will be posting photos of trees for the next few days and I just love how the run off in the sand creates a tree pattern.


Babs

ace
julia ace
Love sand tree's they really intrigue me.. fav
June 23rd, 2021  
Leli ace
Beautiful pattern and the tones are great.
June 23rd, 2021  
Casablanca ace
That's an amazing sand tree - never heard that term before but it suits it!
Wishing David all the best xx
June 23rd, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Wow, this is really lovely.

I hope David’s surgery is minor and he bounces back quickly
June 23rd, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a fabulous tree, complete with leaves! Love it. Good luck to David for his forthcoming op.
June 23rd, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
A beautiful find, Nature's painting! Good luck to David, wishing all the best
June 23rd, 2021  
Diana ace
This is so stunning! I often look out for something similar, but no luck so far.
June 23rd, 2021  
Margo ace
Nice imaginative find
June 23rd, 2021  
Lesley ace
Oh wow, how fabulous is this!
June 23rd, 2021  
