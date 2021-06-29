Sign up
Photo 3058
Guard Duty
I am posting very early today because I am going to be out of action until tomorrow evening.
Following on from yesterday's pirate ship photo, it was good to see that the pirate has found employment while he is in port.
I spotted him with a couple of his mates outside the hobbies shop
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
