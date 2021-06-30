Previous
Belmont by onewing
Photo 3059

Belmont

It has been a long day today with an early start.

David had day surgery at Belmont Hospital this morning and after I left him at the hospital I walked down into Belmont to take some photos.

Luckily the rain we have had over the last few days held off today and I had a lovely walk.

Surgery went well and I think we will both be early to bed tonight.

It is a 150 km round trip to Belmont and back and I had a few hours to kill until I picked him up again, so the walk filled in some of the time. Lunch in Belmont and a read of my book in the car when I got back to the hospital took care of the time.

Just off to get dinner ready and then I will try and catch up with your photos before I head off for bed.
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a beautiful scene - so calm. You have had a long day Babs - - the waiting game is not always very pleasant is it . but pleased to hear that David's day surgery went well and hopefully by now you both have had the well deserved sleep and rest .
June 30th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
That reminds me of a hospital visit with hubby and I read in the car for 3 hours! This is a rewarding photograph! fav
June 30th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Glad to hear it all went well today. Sending loads of love and best wishes for recovery. Nice shot from your wanderings.
June 30th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely view. That was a long day for you both. Now time to recover.
June 30th, 2021  
Ingrid ace
Very nice photograph. Happy to hear that all went well today.
June 30th, 2021  
