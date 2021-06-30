Belmont

It has been a long day today with an early start.



David had day surgery at Belmont Hospital this morning and after I left him at the hospital I walked down into Belmont to take some photos.



Luckily the rain we have had over the last few days held off today and I had a lovely walk.



Surgery went well and I think we will both be early to bed tonight.



It is a 150 km round trip to Belmont and back and I had a few hours to kill until I picked him up again, so the walk filled in some of the time. Lunch in Belmont and a read of my book in the car when I got back to the hospital took care of the time.



Just off to get dinner ready and then I will try and catch up with your photos before I head off for bed.